Eighth-grader from San Diego returns to spelling bee stage

A man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl outside a Solana Beach school more than two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday at the Vista Courthouse.
An eighth-grader from San Diego correctly spelled Polynesian Wednesday in the second round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.
A man with a shotgun allegedly opened fire in the downtown area early Wednesday, but no one was injured.
Frightening video shows a suspected drunk driver plowing through the Ocean Beach boardwalk - narrowly missing people - on the busy Memorial Day weekend.
The Del Mar Fairgrounds Board on Tuesday voted to place a hold on a medical marijuana festival set for September.
A historic mansion in Coronado is set to be converted into transitional housing for victims of sex trafficking, but neighbors said they are not happy about it.
Walking toward the edge of his Vista district office building, Rep. Darrell Issa had a birds-eye view of the protest below.
Now that we have marked the unofficial start of summer with the Memorial Day weekend - a lot of San Diegans are hitting the gym to get into shape. As result the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said they are seeing an increase in skin infections.
It's a common pastime - spending a caffeine-fueled afternoon at your local coffee shop. But now, customers at at least two local Starbucks have reported thieves making off with their laptops. News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Carmel Mountain Ranch with what you you need to watch out for.