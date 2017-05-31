Jack Doshay sentenced to 10 years for trying to kidnap 7-year-old girl

The son of a 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man who was found dead in his home was arrested in Riverside County Wednesday on suspicion of beating and choking his father to death.
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.
We're sure you've noticed the billboards around town sending greetings from Funner, California. Well, there is actually a new destination with a new name and a new leader you may recognize.
A man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl outside a Solana Beach school was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years and four months in state prison.
Against a backdrop of squealing children enjoying rides and orcas savoring massages from streams of water, SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday officially unveiled its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu" killer whale shows.
He's brought us everything from the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger to deep fried Kool-Aid. We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
The state Senate approved a bill Tuesday that wouldn't allow teenagers in the state of California to start their school day before 8:30 in the morning.