Nurse Imprisoned for Baby's Death Charged With Murder of Infant, May Be Behind 60 More Killings

A 104-year-old woman has been honored at her former high school's 2017 commencement ceremony Tuesday night.
The high school principal who made headlines last week after killing himself in the school parking lot did so after being confronted about allegations of adultery, officials told police.
A Texas nurse jailed for the early 1980s killings of a baby girl has been accused in another child's death, as officials believe she may behind the deaths of as many as 60 children who died around that time.
A 21-year-old woman with Down syndrome calmly stood before a gathering of the United Nations and told world leaders, “I have a right to live, and so do other people like me.”
An 8-year-old Texas boy had the birthday party of his life when a troop of police officers and firefighters celebrated with him over pizza and cake, after no one else showed up.
Grease star Olivia Newton-John's breast cancer has returned, leading her to postpone her upcoming concert dates while she fights the disease again.
The trial of a Pennsylvania man who is accused of living with nine underage girls whose parents allegedly "gifted" them to him is slated to begin Wednesday.
Kathy Griffin is doing damage control and apologizing after a disturbing image of the comedienne holding a decapitated bloody head depicting President Trump went viral this week.
The president created a real mystery with a tweet that he posted just after midnight Wednesday and it has kept social media users up all night trying to figure out its meaning.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly dropping her child in the street several times while walking home drunk on Sunday, according to reports.