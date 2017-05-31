CA Senate bill approved, schools aimed to start day 1 hour later

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Studies done by several medical groups show that the earlier start time for students can actually lead to an array of health issues, however a lot of parents aren't buying it and say the delayed start would be a major inconvenience to their household.

The state Senate approved a bill Tuesday that wouldn't allow teenagers in the state of California to start their school day before 8:30 in the morning.

The bill now awaits the approval of the assembly.

Some Republican lawmakers feel this would just enable students to stay up later and that this wouldn't give them an accurate sense of what it's like in the workforce.

Opponents also say the later start time could affect collective bargaining agreements with teachers and other school employees.

As for those that support the bill, they believe, based on studies, that early school start times substantially increase the risk of several health issues including weight gain, type two diabetes, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and car crashes.

They say the morning sleep time is the most valuable for student health.

The study also showed students who slept in longer had higher test scores, better attendance and graduation rates seem to go up.

Currently all but one of the traditional high schools in the San Diego Unified School District start by 7:30 a.m.

If approved by the assembly, the bill it would not fully take effect until 2020.