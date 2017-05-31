Chicken Charlie's new round of tasty treats - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chicken Charlie's new round of tasty treats

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — He's brought us everything from the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger to deep fried Kool-Aid.

We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair.

He's known for serving up the sweet and the salty, and everything in between.

And this year, he has some new food creations you won't want to miss.

The 2017 San Diego County Fair opens Friday, June 2 and runs through the Fourth of July. 

As it does every year, the fair will feature live concerts, exhibits, animals and, of course, fair food. 

News 8's Steve Price reports on what's new on the menu.

