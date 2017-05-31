The Nightime Zoo summertime tradition returns

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) Is it a bear? Is it a cat? - no it's a binturong.

And apparently the creature smells like popcorn!

Rick Schwartz, an ambassador at the San Diego Zoo stopped by News 8 to showcase more about the binturong and a summertime favorite: Nighttime Zoo.

Nighttime Zoo begins June 18 and runs through Sept. 4. The Nighttime Zoo activities and attractions - included with Zoo admission/membership - will include music, acrobatic performances, stilt walkers and more.

Nighttime Zoo activities get started at 4 p.m. Zoo closing times vary over the summer. Check sandiegozoo.org for details.

And if you're interested in New 8's special guest. Here are some fun facts about the binturong: