Son arrested in suspicious death of man in Rancho Santa Fe

The son of a 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday in the older man's home has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his father, according to sheriff's officials.
Against a backdrop of squealing children enjoying rides and orcas savoring massages from streams of water, SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday officially unveiled its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu" killer whale shows.
He's brought us everything from the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger to deep fried Kool-Aid. We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
The state Senate approved a bill Tuesday that wouldn't allow teenagers in the state of California to start their school day before 8:30 in the morning.
A man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl outside a Solana Beach school more than two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday at the Vista Courthouse.
An eighth-grader from San Diego correctly spelled Polynesian Wednesday in the second round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.
A man with a shotgun allegedly opened fire in the downtown area early Wednesday, but no one was injured.