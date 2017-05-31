Son arrested in suspicious death of man in Rancho Santa Fe

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - The son of a 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday in the older man's home has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his father, according to sheriff's officials.

Leighton Dorey IV, 39, was taken into custody in a wooded area near Idyllwild early Wednesday morning.

The wife of Leighton Dorey III found his body in their residence in the 17200 block of La Brisa late Tuesday morning. A ruling on the victim's cause of death remains on hold pending completion of an autopsy.

