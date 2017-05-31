Carlsbad church pastor arrested on child molestation charges

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.

Authorities identified the pastor as Matthew Tague who is 43 years old.

Tague was booked into county jail on suspicion of 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts -- two of them forcible -- with a person under age 14.

Vista Sheriff's Station, Lt. Karen Stubkjaer declined to declined to disclose the alleged victim's age or gender, but she did say the purported crimes were not "related to his duties or position at the church."

"At this point, sheriff's detectives have no indication there are additional victims," Stubkjaer said.

The offenses allegedly took place over a roughly 12-month period, Stubkjaer said.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time. Tague was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and is being held on $1,900,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 974-2310.