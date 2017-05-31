Carlsbad church pastor arrested on child molestation charges

He's brought us everything from the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger to deep fried Kool-Aid. We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos teenager has become the youngest person to ever graduate from Palomar College - at the age of 13. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a little Mozart in the making.
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.
A motorist who allegedly fled after running over a sleeping woman in an East Village parking lot must stand trial on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.
A man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl outside a Solana Beach school was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years and four months in state prison.
The son of a 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man who was found dead in his home was arrested in Riverside County Wednesday on suspicion of beating and choking his father to death.
An eighth-grader from San Diego correctly spelled two words Wednesday in the second round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland, but was unable to make Thursday's finals.
We're sure you've noticed the billboards around town sending greetings from Funner, California. Well, there is actually a new destination with a new name and a new leader you may recognize.