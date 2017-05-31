Man accused of driving over woman in East Village to stand trial

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist who allegedly fled after running over a sleeping woman in an East Village parking lot must stand trial on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury, a judge ruled Wednesday.



Ricardo Avila Carrillo, 34, was arrested three days after the May 12 hit-and-run, which occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the Ace Parking lot in the 1300 block of National Avenue.



Georgia Anne Veale, 49, suffered lacerations, bruising and a broken bone in her neck, said Deputy District Attorney Miriam Hemming.



Carrillo got out of the Jeep and shouted for help before moving his SUV forward, off the woman, as witnesses pulled her out from underneath, according to San Diego police Officer Kazimierz Lewak.



Moments later, Carrillo allegedly drove off to the east on Imperial Avenue without leaving any identifying information.



Judge Steven Stone ruled that enough evidence was presented at the preliminary hearing for Carrillo to proceed to trial.



The defendant faces six years in prison if convicted. He will be back in court July 5 for a readiness conference and July 20 for trial.

RELATED COVERAGE