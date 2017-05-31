Where is Freckles? Search for missing mare and a happy ending

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Sunday, a 19-year-old mare went missing in the Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

On Wednesday, News 8 joined volunteers in the search for missing Freckles.

On Sunday around noon, Freckles was spooked by mountain bikers and dumped her owner. She took off in an area east of Highway-79, north of the Cuyamaca Rancho State Park visitor's center.

Freckles' owner, Linda Hunt, said it's been a long three days, but she never gave up hope Freckles would be found. "We were hopeful we could bring her home today," she said.

Hope is what brought dozen of horse-loving volunteers searchers together.

Search organizer Carrie Hawes has been in Hunt's shoes before.

"I've lost my horse on this mountain before. Luckily, found it within an hour but I know how it feels. It's probably the most terrifying hour of my life," she said.

After a few hours of searching, volunteers found Freckles.

"The horse community in San Diego County is the best," said Hunt.

The area where Freckles went missing is the same area where Royal the horse went missing last year.

Freckles was taken immediately to the veterinarian, and seems to be doing well as of Wednesday evening.