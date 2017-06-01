Watch Ed Sheeran Rap With James Corden in the New 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser!

Why keep on denying? Geri Halliwell is taking responsibility for her early exit from the Spice Girls 19 years ago. The 44-year-old pop star responded to a tweet about the anniversary of her departure from the popular British girl group. WATCH: Spice Girls Have 'Good Intentions' For Reunion B...
It's finally happening! With James Corden set to return The Late Late Show to his hometown of London in late June, the British host has called on one of his country's biggest superstars -- Ed Sheeran. Corden teased Sheeran's highly anticipated Carpool Karaoke segment on Wednesday night in a fun...
Nobody understands the struggles of a stand-up comic like Jim Carrey. The two-time Golden Globe winner got his start in stand-up comedy and is using his experiences to fuel the new Showtime series, I'm Dying Up Here. The show is set in the '70s Los Angeles comedy scene and focuses on the pressu...
Three generations of fierce! Kim Kardashian took to social media late Wednesday night to share a sweet photo of two of the most important people in her life. WATCH: Kim Kardashian Hasn't Talked to Taylor Swift Since Snapchat Incident, Says Kendall Jenner Was 'Never' in Squad The proud mom post...
Jim Carrey has some very strong opinions about whether comedians should speak up about American politics -- and he's sharing a provocative "dream" he had about President Trump with ET.
Ariel Winter recently sat down for an interview with Refinery 29, where she opened up about living with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and how she doesn't understand "why someone would even comment" on the fact that there's a 10-year difference in their ages.