Gwyneth Paltrow Talks 'Painful' Split From Chris Martin: 'I Want - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gwyneth Paltrow Talks 'Painful' Split From Chris Martin: 'I Wanted to Turn My Divorce Into a Positive'

Updated: Jun 1, 2017 6:26 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.