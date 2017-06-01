Thieves Steal 30,000 Condoms, $15K Worth Of Sex Toys In Twin Warehouse Robberies: Cops

Some thieves in Las Vegas last week hit up the unlikely target of a sex toy warehouse, making off with a fortune in booty.
Six years after two women were raped and murdered and their bodies dumped near L.A. freeways, a suspect has been arrested after DNA evidence identified him, police said.
Dashcam video of golfing legend Tiger Woods’ arrest shows him stumbling, slurring his words and unable to pass a field sobriety test.
An 18-year-old high school student has died in a Florida rock quarry, where swimming was prohibited because of its deep waters and tangled weeds, authorities said.
A California woman who was attacked by a shark last year while out swimming is now giving back to the hospital that helped her make her incredible recovery.
A Dancing With the Stars pro dancer is strutting her stuff inside Richard Simmons’ old studio, tapping into the reclusive fitness guru's mojo as she leads classes.