SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thousands of children in San Diego county who rely on school meal programs will go hungry this summer without our help.

Please join The KFMB Stations, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, SDG&E, Sycuan, Albertsons, Vons for SCHOOL’S OUT HUNGER’S NOT SUMMER FOOD DRIVE now through June 30th. Together, let’s make certain every child in San Diego will have plenty of food.

For more information on how you can support San Diego's kids, CLICK HERE.