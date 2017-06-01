Broken gas line on Opal Street in Pacific Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) - Utility crews are working on repairs at the scene of a natural-gas leak caused by a construction accident in the 1100 block of Opal Street, near Dawes Street in Pacific Beach, according to San Diego police.

One firefighter was injured at the scene and taken away with minor injuries.

Streets are blocked off in the area until further notice, according to fire officials.

There are no reports of evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

