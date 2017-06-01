Homeowner reacts to tented home break-in, suspect faces judge

Arraignment is scheduled Thursday for a man accused of breaking into a Carlsbad home while it was tented for termite extermination.
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
Utility crews are working on repairs at the scene of a natural-gas leak caused by a construction accident in the 1100 block of Opal Street, near Dawes Street in Pacific Beach, according to San Diego police.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs spent time with the North County band 'Trouble in the Wind' as they prepare for their KAABOO debut. Other local bands are encouraged to see if they have what it takes.
Thousands of children in San Diego county who rely on school meal programs will go hungry this summer without our help.
The private information of millions of patients in California may have been put at risk after a major insurer that offers coverage through Covered California reported a potentially serious data breach.
Video submitted by a News 8 viewer shows a man going on a racist tirade in a La Jolla coffee shop - berating customers and employees. At one point, the man got physical with someone who confronted him. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from La Jolla with the man who captured the scene on his cell phone.
It'll be mostly sunny and a little warmer in the majority of San Diego County Thursday once the morning clouds, fog and drizzle clear out.