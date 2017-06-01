Man accused of breaking into tented Carlsbad home fails to show up in court,

A man accused of breaking into a Carlsbad home while it was tented for termite extermination failed to show up for his arraignment Thursday and had his bail reset at $75,000.
The State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson made a few stops in San Diego Thursday.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
It was 5 o'clock somewhere when Jimmy Buffett walked into the La Jolla Playhouse to talk to News 8's Heather Myers.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was one of dozens of city leaders nationwide denouncing President Donald Trump's move Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
Authorities Thursday made public an artist's rendering of a man who harassed a 12-year-old girl last week by persistently following her through Tierrasanta, refusing to back off and leave her alone until she finally punched him and fled.
Utility crews worked to repair a natural-gas leak Thursday caused by a construction accident in the 1100 block of Opal Street, near Dawes Street in Pacific Beach, according to San Diego police.
Raquel Welch and Barry Watson joined News 8's Heather Myers to discuss their new show "Date My Dad."
And Welch talks about her time as a weather caster for News 8 when she was just 18 years old.
"Date My Dad" premieres this Friday on UPtv.
Summer is just around the corner, so we know everyone wants to look their best.
Whether you're going to a barbecue or a pool party, there are some looks that won't break the bank.
Stylist Maria Von Losch joins News 8's Nichelle Medina with some looks for less.
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.