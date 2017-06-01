CA Superintendent visits local teachers of the year

Raquel Welch and Barry Watson joined News 8's Heather Myers to discuss their new show "Date My Dad."
And Welch talks about her time as a weather caster for News 8 when she was just 18 years old.
"Date My Dad" premieres this Friday on UPtv.
Summer is just around the corner, so we know everyone wants to look their best.
Whether you're going to a barbecue or a pool party, there are some looks that won't break the bank.
Stylist Maria Von Losch joins News 8's Nichelle Medina with some looks for less.
Two California Teachers of the Year work here in San Diego. And Thursday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson visited their classrooms to see the teachers in action with their students.
Arraignment is scheduled Thursday for a man accused of breaking into a Carlsbad home while it was tented for termite extermination.
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
Utility crews are working on repairs at the scene of a natural-gas leak caused by a construction accident in the 1100 block of Opal Street, near Dawes Street in Pacific Beach, according to San Diego police.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs spent time with the North County band 'Trouble in the Wind' as they prepare for their KAABOO debut. Other local bands are encouraged to see if they have what it takes.
Thousands of children in San Diego county who rely on school meal programs will go hungry this summer without our help.
The private information of millions of patients in California may have been put at risk after a major insurer that offers coverage through Covered California reported a potentially serious data breach.