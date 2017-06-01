CA Superintendent visits local teachers of the year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CA Superintendent visits local teachers of the year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two California Teachers of the Year work here in San Diego.

And Thursday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson visited their classrooms to see the teachers in action with their students.

Torlakson stopped by Del Norte High School to visit special education teacher Megan Gross. Then he dropped in on science teacher Jenny Chien at the Casita Center for
Technology, Science and Math in Vista.

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from 4S Ranch with more on the visit. 

