Youngest Scripps National Spelling Bee Contestant, 6, Bursts Into Tears as She Fails to Advance

A new Lifetime movie is taking a fresh look at the notorious Menendez brothers, nearly 30 years after the California siblings gunned down their own parents.
An animated film mocking the classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs story has triggered anger after body-shaming claims emerged.
An Oklahoma 6-year-old, the youngest person to ever compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, was sent home in tears after failing to qualify for the final round — despite spelling all of her words correctly.
A convicted serial killer who served her time and has since been freed was recently discovered to be volunteering at a Canadian elementary school.
A Connecticut man convicted of murdering his infant son by throwing the child off of a bridge has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.
Teachers and students at a Texas school banded together to throw a surprise birthday party for their 9-year-old classmate, who was absent for nearly half a year after he was diagnosed with leukemia.