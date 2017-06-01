Musical at La Jolla Playhouse features Jimmy Buffett classics

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) — It was 5 o'clock somewhere when Jimmy Buffett walked into the La Jolla Playhouse to talk to News 8's Heather Myers.

Buffett has been in the spotlight, engaging fans for decades with his day-dreaming, soul-soothing music, says he will hide in disguise in the audience just to watch his fans react.

"I'm definitely going to be doing that because, just like them, I'm reading that audience and I'm watching who's laughing, where they're laughing, what's going on and I was very very happy," Buffett said.

When it comes to Buffett's hit song, "Margaritaville" actually debuted back in the '70s for the first time ever at San Diego State.

"It was the coffee house in the student union building at SDSU and that's where we played it for the first time," he said.

Buffett says he's always had a special bond with San Diego, years ago while playing at the Belly Up in Solana Beach and still to this day hitting the surf.

Heather Myers asked where Buffett surfs in San Diego.

"I'm not going to tell you," he said, laughing. "Some people already know."

The music mogul, author, pilot and sailor is also a successful businessman with several restaurants and retail shops.

Most recently, he started Margaritaville-themed housing for the 55-plus crowd.

"They're not retirement homes," Buffett said. "They're active living!"

When asked if he would open one in San Diego he said they'll go where the demand is.

And "parrotheads" will be sure to appreciate "Escape to Margaritaville", the musical where the mystical, magical island escape comes to life.

Though Buffett's songs are about relaxing on the beach, sipping frosty drinks, and being on vacation, he seems to be one of the busiest people out there.

"On occasion, I still get my time on the water. there's always got to be time on the water," Buffett said. "I have a good balance of work and play. I like it a lot.