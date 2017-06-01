This is sponsored content and was provided by the San Diego Food Bank.
Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will go hungry this summer, but those that want to help can join Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive. The drive is going on through June 30 and is designed to help feed San Diego’s children who otherwise may have fewer options once school is out for the summer.
The Food Bank distributes food in communities throughout San Diego County. Currently, the organization distributes food directly to people in need at nearly 180 distribution sites every month, and provides food to 346 nonprofit community partners with feeding programs who, in turn, provide food to individuals and families in need.
Last year, the San Diego Food Bank also distributed more than 700,000 pounds of food to veterans, active-duty service members and their dependents. The Food Bank distributed this food directly to military personnel through direct food distributions and in partnership with seven hunger-relief charities that serve low-income military personnel and their dependents including the Navy Wives Food Locker, the USO, the Armed Services YMCA, Brother Benno’s (Camp Pendleton), Military Outreach Ministries, Veterans Village of San Diego, the Ladle Fellowship, and Embrace.
Helping in the effort are volunteers who are the backbone of the Food Bank. Thousands of volunteers sort, pack, and distribute food to clients. Volunteers also provide administrative support to office staff. This year, the Food Bank had 24,779 volunteer visits to the warehouse.
Here’s how you can help support San Diego’s kids during the School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive:
