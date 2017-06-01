'Pastafarian' Photographed in Driver's License Wearing Spaghetti Colander on Head

An Arizona man has won the right to express his religion on his driver’s license photo after he said it would be discriminatory had he not been allowed to wear a colander on his head for the picture.
A Michigan woman has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing items from cemeteries to decorate her home, authorities said.
A rescue dog is being honored as a hero after saving the life of her owner, who was dragged half a mile by a horse and left unconscious and alone in the Arizona desert.
Kathy Griffin is no stranger to controversy, but she may have gone too far with her latest photo shoot that features a beheaded and bloodied Donald Trump.
Two bounty hunters and the fugitive they were looking for all wound up dead in a hail of bullets inside a Dallas car dealership Wednesday in a harrowing situation caught on camera.
A new Lifetime movie is taking a fresh look at the notorious Menendez brothers, nearly 30 years after the California siblings gunned down their own parents.
An animated film mocking the classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs story has triggered anger after body-shaming claims emerged.
An Oklahoma 6-year-old, the youngest person to ever compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, was sent home in tears after failing to qualify for the final round — despite spelling all of her words correctly.