Mayor denounces Trump's Paris climate accord move

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was one of dozens of city leaders nationwide denouncing President Donald Trump's move Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

"Today's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement underscores how important it is for major U.S. cities to lead the way and take definitive action to leave a better planet than the one we inherited,'' Faulconer said.

"San Diego remains as committed as ever to implementing our landmark Climate Action Plan and being a national leader in solar, renewable energy use, water purification and green job creation," he said. "We cannot protect America's interests without a seat at the table, so San Diego will continue to lead on environmental protection."

Faulconer has been notable as a high-profile Republican elected official who has taken steps to address climate change.

The Paris Agreement was signed by 195 countries in 2015 and set a goal of curbing greenhouse gas emissions, along with keeping a global rise in temperature this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. It also calls for an effort to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Under the agreement, every country submitted a plan to lower greenhouse emissions and agreed to meet regularly and share progress. The agreement is nonbinding and countries are allowed to adjust their plans depending on their domestic situation, with peer pressure from other countries being the primary motivating factor.



Former President Barack Obama promised to cut greenhouse gasses 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 and commit $3 billion in aid to poorer countries.

By withdrawing, the United States joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries not to participate in the agreement, although it takes four full years to officially withdraw and a new president could reverse the decision before then.

Trump said the agreement was bad for the U.S. economy.

"As someone who cares deeply about our environment, I cannot in good conscience support a deal which punishes the United States," he said. "The Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States."

In justifying his decision, Trump cited a National Economic Research Associates study, saying the agreement could cost the United States $3 trillion by 2040, reducing the industrial job-sector workforce by 6.5 million, including a loss of 3.1 million manufacturing jobs. He said it would also lead to a reduction in cement, iron, steel, coal, natural gas and petroleum production.

Trump said the deal gives other countries an ``unfair advantage'' over the United States, and allows other polluting countries to continue its greenhouse gas emissions while the U.S. is forced to cut its own.

On the state level, Gov. Jerry Brown announced the creation of a U.S. Climate Alliance that will include states committed to upholding the guidelines of the Paris agreement. He said California, New York and Washington are the initial members, with those states representing more than one-fifth of U.S. Gross Domestic Product.

"If the president is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up," Brown said.

Also here in San Diego, hundreds planned to protest President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.



Climate advocates and other protesters will join the San Diego 350 group in front of the Downtown Federal Building on Front Street.



The protest begins at 5:30 Thursday evening and goes until 7 p.m.

San Diego remains 100% committed to leading on environmental protection. Cities will lead the way. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/3pccNjCMG7 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 1, 2017

RELATED COVERAGE