Chico the Chihuahua loves walking and exploring

Breed: Chihuahua

Gender: Neutered male

Age: 9 years old

ID #: 239797

Adoption Fee: Priceless (Fee Waived!)

Chico, a 9-year-old Chihuahua, is looking for a new family to love. Chico is a sweet old man who is a true joy to be around. He enjoys going for walks to sniff and explore, and then nap in a big cozy bed. He is a very caring dog who will do anything he can to make his humans happy.

Chico loves to go on adventures and i will surely be a wonderful companion for the lucky family who gets to take him home!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.