Chico the Chihuahua loves walking and exploring

Breed: Chihuahua
Gender: Neutered male
Age: 9 years old
ID #: 239797
Adoption Fee: Priceless (Fee Waived!)

Chico, a 9-year-old Chihuahua, is looking for a new family to love. Chico is a sweet old man who is a true joy to be around. He enjoys going for walks to sniff and explore, and then nap in a big cozy bed. He is a very caring dog who will do anything he can to make his humans happy.

Chico loves to go on adventures and i will surely be a wonderful companion for the lucky family who gets to take him home!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

