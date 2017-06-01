Cattle herd turns San Diego into the Old West as fair kicks off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cattle herd turns San Diego into the Old West as fair kicks off

Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
DEL MAR (CNS) - The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!" Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. 
 
The fair's "Where the West is Fun" theme exhibit will feature a collection of Native American advertising that's headed for the Smithsonian Institution, according to organizers. Opening day guests will be greeted by a trick roper. 
 
Saturday, a herd of 200 cattle will be driven through the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego by 40 cowboys and their cattle dogs. 
 
The fair will open at 4 p.m. First night entertainment will feature Lauren Alaina and Sundance Head on the Grandstand stage. 
 
Other notable musical acts scheduled this year include: 
   -- Patti LaBelle, Wednesday; 
   -- Toby Keith, June 10; 
   -- Darius Rucker, June 16; 
   -- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, June 22; and 
   -- Leann Rimes, June 29. 
 
The fair will also include its usual assortment of rides, animals, contests and high-calorie food. 
 
Admission is $18 for those 13 through 61, $11 for seniors 62 and older, and $11 for children up to age 12. Season passes, good for any day of the fair, are $26 apiece. Opening day is free for members of the military who pick up their tickets at their bases. 
 
Other deals and fair information are available online at sdfair.com

