Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, & Other Basketball Stars Mocked in New NBA Edition of 'Mean Tweets'

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating the start of this year's NBA Finals with an all-new NBA edition of his hit segment "Mean Tweets."
The stars came out to kick off the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on June 1.
Julianne Moore's motivation to speak out against gun violence was inspired by her daughter, Liv Freundlich.
Listen up Pretty Little Liars fans, if you want to know more about A.D.'s character it may be time to re-watch the series!
Tom Holland is showing off his Spider-Man physique, and dishing on some wild experiences he's already had playing the celebrated wall-crawler!