Manchester Police Beef Up Security at Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert That Will Air Live Across the World

Brandy Norwood was reportedly set to fly from Los Angeles to New York City on Friday when she was found unconscious on a Delta flight.
Before Bruce Almighty, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective or even In Living Color, there was only one way to experience the comedy magic of Jim Carrey: onstage. Over countless late nights in the '70s and '80s, thousands of people watched stand-up comedians such as Carrey hone their craft at the Los A...
Now, get to work, Brit! Britney Spears isn't using her time on the road as an excuse to cut down on her workouts. MORE: Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Abs While Preparing for World Tour -- See the Pic! The 35-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sexy video of her i...
It's been over a year since Freeform's only procedural drama, Stitchers, graced television screens with its season two finale, making the third season's return more anticipated than ever -- and also requiring a bit of a refresher for viewers.
Prince William traveled to Manchester, England, on Friday for a surprise visit to greet the first responders and citizens who helped during the May 22 bombing following Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena. MORE: Queen Elizabeth Meets Victims of the Manchester Bombing Attack at a ...
Chloe Lattanzi is taking a break from social media after she claims to have received an "incredibly insensitive" comment in regard to one of her recent posts.