Griffin not ‘laying down’ for Trump, fears career is over

Although a major earthquake along the Rose Canyon Fault in San Diego County is not imminent, researchers found that it produces powerful earthquakes more frequently than previously believed.
Oceanside police sought two men Friday in connection with the possibly gang-related shooting death of a 21-year-old man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.
The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!'' Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County Friday with patchy morning fog in the valleys.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was one of dozens of city leaders nationwide denouncing President Donald Trump's move Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
Dozens of Imperial Beach residents on Thursday attended a public meeting to demand a long-term fix to the recent sewage spills from Mexico that have been fouling the coastline.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Adrian Rached Merritt. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
It was supposed to be a joke, but a Spring Valley man isn't laughing now after he was fired from his job at the General Dynamics NASSCO Ship Yard for giving some of his co-workers Trump toilet paper as a gag gift. News 8's Marcella Lee reports from Spring Valley with the man's side of the story.
Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday-- five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag.
