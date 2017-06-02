SDPD: 'All Clear' given after reported hand grenade found downt - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD: 'All Clear' given after reported hand grenade found downtown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Bomb squad personnel have given an all-clear at the scene of that suspicious-object investigation in the 1400 block of E Street in the East Village, according to police. 

It's not immediately clear what the object, described as a can of some sort, turned out to be. 

Traffic lanes and sidewalks in the area have been reopened.

