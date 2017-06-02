Rock 'n' Roll Marathon celebrates 20 years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Preparations are underway for the 20th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and half marathon returns to America’s Finest City this weekend. More than 30,000 runners from 50 states and 37 countries are expect to be here during the June 3 and June 4 event.

"It's more than a race it's the lifestyle San Diego embodies,” said Dan Cruz, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

San Diegans and visitors are advised to take note of the road closures and delays due to the marathon. Most delays are expected occur between 5:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Here are areas that will experience closures and delays:

Hillcrest

University Heights

North Park

Normal Heights

Mission Hills

Morena

Friar’s Road

Mission Bay

Downtown San Diego

In light of the recent tragedy at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, organizers said they've taken extensive safety precautions. They said they just held a successful marathon in Liverpool and plan for the same for San Diego.

"We've been working cooperatively with law enforcement and runners will see security and bomb sniffing dogs,” said Cruz.

Additionally, some notable participants will be on hand, including Harriette Thompson, who is the oldest woman to ever finish a marathon, U.S. Olympian Meb Keflezighi and NBA Hall of Famer, Bill Walton.

Organizers said they're set to raise $2 million for charity this weekend.

Click here for trolley and bus Information.