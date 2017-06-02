Freeway overpass standoff ends in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An agitated man who was threatening to jump off a bridge at Main Street and State Route 15 in Barrio Logan has surrendered and is in custody, according to San Diego police.

Officers are reopening affected roadways in the area, including a stretch of the freeway that was closed during the incident.

Northbound freeway traffic was diverted onto Interstate 5 while officers tried to talk the man off the structure, according to the California Highway Patrol.