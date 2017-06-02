Freeway overpass standoff in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A stretch of state Route 15 and the entrance to the freeway from Main Street in Barrio Logan are closed due to the presence of a possibly suicidal man on a bridge over the roadways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound freeway traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 5 while officers try to talk the man off the structure, the CHP reports.

