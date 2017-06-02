Freeway overpass standoff in Barrio Logan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Freeway overpass standoff in Barrio Logan

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A stretch of state Route 15 and the entrance to the freeway from Main Street in Barrio Logan are closed due to the presence of a possibly suicidal man on a bridge over the roadways, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Northbound freeway traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 5 while officers try to talk the man off the structure, the CHP reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.