Mom Charged With Murder After Son, 3, Drowns in Pool After Being Left Alone for 14 Hours: Cops

Police are investigating the death of a Texas actress and former beauty queen who was found dead in her home this week, officials said.
A Georgia boy died over the holiday weekend after cops believe he was left unsupervised for 14 hours before drowning in a swimming pool.
Rare animals are not as such at this England zoo after a pair of neon green chicks hatched to become a part of the facility's threatened species’ baby boom.
Two children have been left without a father after a fight between 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party led to the shooting of a Pennsylvania man.
A new police video from the night of Tiger Woods’ arrest in Florida shows the golfer mostly incoherent and swaying as he’s questioned by cops after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car.
A 12-year-old girl from California became the Scripps National Spelling Bee champ Thursday night after fierce competition from her fellow pint-sized competitors.
An Alabama mail carrier who came to her route bearing gifts for at least one neighborhood dog had some seriously dubious intentions, according to police.
A 6-year-old Idaho boy was removed by police from a squalid home filled with trash and rotten food, police said.
Matt Gannaway and his four children had decided to make a family project out of tearing down an old shed in his mother’s Iowa backyard.