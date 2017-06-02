Man Hits 88 MPH in DeLorean Just Like in 'Back to the Future,' and Winds Up With Speeding Ticket

Singer Brandy Norwood was hospitalized Friday after falling unconscious on a Delta Air Lines flight.
A Los Angeles man is paying the price for trying to mimic the speeds Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reached in the Back to the Future series.
A Detroit man who spent 25 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit was given back his hard-fought freedom this week as prosecutors announced they would not seek to try the case a second time.
Thousands of people are falsely claiming to be victims of the Manchester Arena attack to score free tickets to the this weekend's star-studded benefit concert to be headlined by Ariana Grande.
Police are investigating the death of a Texas actress and former beauty queen who was found dead in her home this week, officials said.
A Georgia boy died over the holiday weekend after cops believe he was left unsupervised for 14 hours before drowning in a swimming pool.
Rare animals are not as such at this England zoo after a pair of neon green chicks hatched to become a part of the facility's threatened species’ baby boom.
Two children have been left without a father after a fight between 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party led to the shooting of a Pennsylvania man.