Zoo Day: Tamandua is a type of anteater

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their way of walking keeps their claws razor sharp when it comes to protection or digging for food.

The tamandua, a type of anteater, is often called a lesser anteater because it is much smaller than its relative.

They live in forests and grasslands, and grab onto objects with their tails. It's Zoo Day!

