Son accused in suspicious death of man in Rancho Santa Fe in court

A man accused in the beating and choking death of his 71-year-old father in the victim's Rancho Santa Fe home is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Vista Courthouse.
A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.
An agitated man who was threatening to jump off a bridge at Main Street and State Route 15 in Barrio Logan has surrendered and is in custody, according to San Diego police.
Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday, five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag.
Bomb squad personnel have given an all-clear at the scene of that suspicious-object investigation in the 1400 block of E Street in the East Village, according to police.
Although a major earthquake along the Rose Canyon Fault in San Diego County is not imminent, researchers found that it produces powerful earthquakes more frequently than previously believed.
Oceanside police sought two men Friday in connection with the possibly gang-related shooting death of a 21-year-old man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.
The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!'' Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.