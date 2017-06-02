Son accused in suspicious death of man in Rancho Santa Fe in cou - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Son accused in suspicious death of man in Rancho Santa Fe in court

VISTA (CNS) - A man accused in the beating and choking death of his 71-year-old father in the victim's Rancho Santa Fe home is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Vista Courthouse.
   
Leighton Dorey IV, 39, was arrested Wednesday in a wooded area near Idyllwild in Riverside County.
   
The wife of Leighton Dorey III found his body in a back room at their house in the 17200 block of La Brisa on returning from an outing shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
   
An autopsy determined that the victim died of blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and upper body, as well as strangulation, sheriff's homicide Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. The death was ruled a homicide.
   
Investigators are unsure where the suspect lives, though he apparently recently returned to the United States after living in France for years, Nelson said.

