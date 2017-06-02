Ariana Grande Visits Fans Injured in Manchester Attack at the Hospital

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmb/syndication/et/43533.html
Alec Baldwin has Kathy Griffin's back.
Celebrities are not happy with Bill Maher.
Mariah Carey can't stop smiling!
Ariana Grande gave fans a special surprise.
Kourtney Kardashian is "worried" about her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick.
Troy Aikman is officially off the market!
Jenna Dewan Tatum had the time of her life Friday night!
Drew Barrymore knows all about "commuter beauty."
Don't mess with Demi Lovato!
J.Lo is keeping it real!