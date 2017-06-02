"My dream of becoming a newscaster began in fifth grade when I anchored our school's weekly newscast. I immediately fell in love and never looked back."

Native San Diegan Kerri Lane is living her dream as general assignment reporter for News 8, telling compelling stories that make an impact in our community.

A graduate of San Diego State University and Rancho Bernardo High, Kerri comes to News 8 most recently from CW6 XETV San Diego, CA where she anchored and produced the weekend morning newscast. She previously held anchoring, reporting, producing and editing assignments at KUSI-TV News San Diego, CA from 2007 to 2014. Kerri's versatility extended beyond live, breaking news to sports and business reporting.

Passionate about helping San Diegans, Kerri has served nonprofit organizations, including the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon and the Hope Telethon, benefiting the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

A proud mom of two young girls and wife of a CHP officer, you'll find Kerri enjoying her weekends gardening and exploring San Diego family style!