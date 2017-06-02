|Email Kerri
|Follow on Twitter
|Follow on Facebook
"My dream of becoming a newscaster began in fifth grade when I anchored our school's weekly newscast. I immediately fell in love and never looked back."
Native San Diegan Kerri Lane is living her dream as general assignment reporter for News 8, telling compelling stories that make an impact in our community.
A graduate of San Diego State University and Rancho Bernardo High, Kerri comes to News 8 most recently from CW6 XETV San Diego, CA where she anchored and produced the weekend morning newscast. She previously held anchoring, reporting, producing and editing assignments at KUSI-TV News San Diego, CA from 2007 to 2014. Kerri's versatility extended beyond live, breaking news to sports and business reporting.
Passionate about helping San Diegans, Kerri has served nonprofit organizations, including the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon and the Hope Telethon, benefiting the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
A proud mom of two young girls and wife of a CHP officer, you'll find Kerri enjoying her weekends gardening and exploring San Diego family style!
Bomb squad personnel gave an all-clear at the scene of that suspicious object investigation in the 1400 block of E Street in the East Village around noon, according to police.
An agitated man who was threatening to jump off a bridge at Main Street and State Route 15 in Barrio Logan surrendered Friday afternoon and was taking into custody, according to San Diego police.
A man accused in the beating and choking death of his 71- year-old father in the victim's Rancho Santa Fe home pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and torture charges that could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.
A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.
Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday, five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag.
Although a major earthquake along the Rose Canyon Fault in San Diego County is not imminent, researchers found that it produces powerful earthquakes more frequently than previously believed.
Oceanside police sought two men Friday in connection with the possibly gang-related shooting death of a 21-year-old man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.
The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!'' Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.