Fifth Harmony Debuts? New Single?,? 'Down,' First Without ??Camila Cabello ?-- Watch!

Paula Abdul could see herself returning to American Idol, but not as a judge.
Things are heating up on The Bachelorette -- for some more than others.
It's like King of Queens never ended!
Kathy Griffin is out of another gig.
Fifth Harmony brought the house "Down!"
Kendall Jenner has a major issue with Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
A music festival in Germany has been evacuated over terrorist concerns.
Zac Efron knows his way around a pole!
Congrats to Lake Bell!
Tom Cruise is naked in one of the scariest places possible.