Garish Paint Job: Neighborhood seeing red over new school colors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some residents in Bay Park are upset about a recent paint job at Longfellow Elementary School as it undergoes renovations.

Cindy Vanderspek says she loves her Bay Park home. She lives with her husband and her dog, Hobie.

What she does not love is the bright pink wall at Longfellow Elementary.

"I was shocked. I said, oh my gosh - I can't be looking at that. I love bright colors, don't get me wrong, but not on a school," she said.

The school's colors also include: bright blue, fluorescent yellow and orange.

Cindy's neighbor, Carlos Donado, also agrees with her. He shares a fence with the school.

"I understand the building can't be torn down; however, a paint color can be changed easily," he said.

Donado and Cindy have tried repeatedly to get the San Diego Unified School District to listen to their input on the construction project.

For Donado, it's more than the paint color. The building will block his view of the bay - lowering his property value.

Cindy said she has no problem with the school. She said she enjoys the sound of children playing outside, but hopes the district tones down the color scheme.

According to the district, in 2013 neighbors were sent a letter about construction and asked for input at a series of meetings. As for the color scheme, a spokesperson told NEWS 8 the new building will not be painted pink.

As for the rest of the colors throughout the campus, because the campus is a Spanish language immersion magnet school, the colors reflect the Spanish culture and heritage.

The new structure is being built on Longfellow's campus will provide nine classrooms. Construction is expected to be complete in the winter of 2018.