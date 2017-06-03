Suspected DUI driver hits two joggers in Vista, killing one - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected DUI driver hits two joggers in Vista, killing one

VISTA (NEWS 8) - A suspected DUI driver on Friday night lost control of vehicle and hit two joggers - killing one and critically injuring another, according to San Diego Sheriff's. 

The incident happened near the intersection of South Melrose Drive and Shadowridge Drive. 

According to San Diego Sheriff's, the driver lost control of the car that flipped several times. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available. 

