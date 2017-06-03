Say Something Nice! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Say Something Nice!

In honor of National Say Something Nice Day, we turn to friends like Tracy Morgan, Gabby Sidibe, Ben Platt, Chris Pratt and Brad Pitt who always put a smile on our faces at The Late Show.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

