Farewell party for the Quartyard pop-up yard

Farewell party for the Quartyard pop-up yard

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A farewell party took place Friday night as the Quartyard prepares to close up shop in the East Village. 

The pop-up park will move from the Corner of Park and Market to make way for the construction of a high-rise condo complex. 

Since opening in 2014, the Quartyard has provided a space where community members can immerse themselves in arts, music and culture ina sustainable, outdoor environment. 

A downsized version of the Quaryard will open on 13th and Market later this year. 

