Limousines, cabs and SUVs gave way to cattle downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The limousines, cabs and SUVs that normally drive through the Gaslamp Quarter gave way Saturday to -- wait for it -- cattle, at least for a little while.



The Del Mar Fair promoted its "How the West Was Fun'' theme with a cattle drive through the touristy section of downtown San Diego that began at 7:30 a.m. The event is in conjunction with the Gaslamp Quarter's 150th anniversary.



A herd of 200 cattle was driven by the San Diego Convention Center and up Fifth Avenue by 40 cowboys and their cattle dogs. They headed down Market Street back to the staging area on Harbor Drive.



The fair opened a 26-day run on Friday.



On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Aloe Blacc is the featured performer on the Grandstand Stage at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED