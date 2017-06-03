LIVE STREAM: Vehicle hits people on London Bridge; stabbings nearby

Members of Congress headed South of the Border Saturday to meet with military veterans who despite their service to the country - were deported.
The limousines, cabs and SUVs that normally drive through the Gaslamp Quarter gave way Saturday to -- wait for it -- cattle, at least for a little while.
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and half marathon returns to America’s Finest City this weekend. More than 30,000 runners from 50 states and 37 countries are expect to be here during the June 3 and June 4 event.
A 24-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was in custody Friday after authorities said he crashed into two joggers in Vista, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other.
A 31-year-old Imperial Beach man was arrested Friday in an attempted carjacking in Birdland where the victim's husband held the suspect down until police arrived.
A farewell party took place Friday night as the Quartyard prepares to close up shop in the East Village.
Some residents in Bay Park are upset about a recent paint job at Longfellow Elementary School as it undergoes renovations.
Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday, five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag.
Bomb squad personnel gave an all-clear at the scene of that suspicious object investigation in the 1400 block of E Street in the East Village around noon, according to police.