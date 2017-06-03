National Gun Violence Awareness Day March - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

National Gun Violence Awareness Day March

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans are standing in solidarity with victims and survivors of gun violence in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. News 8's Alicia Summers has the story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.