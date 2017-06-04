Driver crashes through Rock 'N' Roll Marathon barricade, arrested after pursuit

MISSION BAY PARK (CNS) - A driver ignored orders from a traffic officer at a road closure near the Rock 'N Roll Marathon Sunday, drove on to the marathon course and then was chased to Oceanside, where he crashed, ran and was arrested.

San Diego Police said no spectators or runners were injured during the incident, which began at 8:05 a.m. at the Sea World Drive interchange on Interstate 5, according to Sgt. Tom Sullivan.

The car was chased 40 miles up the 5 Freeway, at speeds up to 80 miles per hour, before it rolled over and crashed at about 8:29 a.m., Sullivan said.

Spike strips were laid on the freeway but the driver drove around them, according to Sullivan.

The driver attempted to run up a hillside, but was arrested by officers and hospitalized with minor injuries, CHP offciers said.

Some 30,000 runners were set to take place in the marathon today, and extra security had been planned because of the terrorist attacks in England.

RELATED COVERAGE