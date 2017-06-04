Man dead after SWAT standoff in Campo

CAMPO (CNS) - A 66-year-old suicidal Campo man was shot to death Sunday morning and sheriff's homicide detectives are trying to determine if it was self-inflicted or if a deputy killed him during a confrontation.
Deputies from the Sheriff's Campo office responded shortly before 11 a.m. to a 911 call from the home at 2516 Gladiola Drive in which the caller said he was suicidal and he had a gun, according to homicide Lt. Kenneth Nelson.
"Deputies arrived a short time later and established a perimeter in front of the home," Nelson said. "Shortly after doing so, deputies heard at least one gunshot come from inside the home."
A few moments later, the man appeared at the front door and was holding a gun.
"There was a brief confrontation between the man and the deputies which culminated with one deputy firing a single round," Nelson said. "The male retreated back into the house. There was no further contact between responding deputies and the occupant of the home."
Deputies from the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail responded, entered the home and found the man dead from a gunshot wound.
"It is unclear at this time if the wound was self-inflicted or as a result of the earlier confrontation with deputies," Nelson said. "The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office will be conducting an autopsy and will determine the cause and manner of death."
