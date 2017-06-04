Man fatally shot by deputy in Campo standoff identified

Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will face the threat of hunger this summer, but those that want to help change this can support the San Diego Food Bank’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive.
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gate, San Diego airport officials announced Monday.
A 66-year-old suicidal Campo man was shot to death Sunday morning after a standoff became a deputy-involved shooting.
Three San Diego-based ships and some local air units left on deployment Monday, joining the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
When kids hear the phrase "don't try this at home, you can almost guarantee, they will try it at home.
Back by popular demand, the Fleet Science Center is bringing back its "Dont Try This At Home" exhibit and News 8 has a preview.
Science Ambassador Ashanti Davis brought a couple fun science experiments including "Cloud in a Bucket."
Learn more about the show at rhfleet.org.
When kids hear the phrase "don't try this at home, you can almost guarantee, they will try it at home.
Back by popular demand, the Fleet Science Center is bringing back its "Don't Try This At Home" exhibit and News 8 has a preview.
Science Ambassador Ashanti Davis brought a couple fun science experiments including "Cloud in a Bucket."
Learn more about the show at rhfleet.org.
The status of a major development project in San Diego - a long-sought expansion of the convention center - is at stake Monday as the city council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A motorist resisted a plainclothes sheriff's detective and tried to pepper-spray him during a traffic stop in a Del Cerro neighborhood, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said his client had a right to defend himself when the detective put him in an illegal arm-bar chokehold.