Man fatally shot by deputy in Campo standoff identified

CAMPO (CNS) - A 66-year-old suicidal Campo man was shot to death Sunday morning after a standoff became a deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect was identified Monday as 66-year-old Campo resident Bruce Dawley, according the medical examiner.

The cause of death was determined to be a shotgun wound to the torso and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The shotgun round was fired by a deputy on scene.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Campo office responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call from the home at 2516 Gladiola Drive in which the caller - Dawley - said he was suicidal and he had a gun, according to homicide Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

"Deputies arrived a short time later and established a perimeter in front of the home," Nelson said. "Shortly after doing so, deputies heard at least one gunshot come from inside the home."

A few moments later, Dawley appeared at the front door and was holding a gun.

"There was a brief confrontation between the man and the deputies which culminated with one deputy firing a single round," Nelson said. "The male retreated back into the house. There was no further contact between responding deputies and the occupant of the home."

Deputies from the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail responded, entered the home and found Dawley dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

