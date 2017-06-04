SWAT situation, deputy-involved shooting reported in Campo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SWAT situation, deputy-involved shooting reported in Campo

Posted: Updated:

CAMPO (NEWS 8) —  SWAT officers responded to a call from Campo on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The situation escalated into an deputy-involved shooting. 

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Gladiola Drive in Campo after a call came in around 10:45 a.m. in which the caller stated that he was armed and wanted to harm himself.

It is unknown how or why the deputy-involved shooting took place, but no deputies were injured, according to authorities. 

They also stated that there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the community in the area.

The Sheriff's Department said several roads were closed as a result of the incident including:

2500 Block of Gladiola Drive 
Gladiola Drive at Cacti Drive 
Vine Drive at Gladiola Drive 
Vine Drive at Yucca Drive 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates and tune into News 8 at 5 p.m for the latest.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.