SWAT situation, deputy-involved shooting reported in Campo

CAMPO (NEWS 8) — SWAT officers responded to a call from Campo on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The situation escalated into an deputy-involved shooting.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Gladiola Drive in Campo after a call came in around 10:45 a.m. in which the caller stated that he was armed and wanted to harm himself.

It is unknown how or why the deputy-involved shooting took place, but no deputies were injured, according to authorities.

They also stated that there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the community in the area.

The Sheriff's Department said several roads were closed as a result of the incident including:

2500 Block of Gladiola Drive

Gladiola Drive at Cacti Drive

Vine Drive at Gladiola Drive

Vine Drive at Yucca Drive

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates and tune into News 8 at 5 p.m for the latest.