SWAT situation, deputy-involved shooting reported in Campo

CAMPO (NEWS 8) — SWAT officers responded to a call from Campo on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The situation escalated into an deputy-involved shooting.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Gladiola Drive in Campo after a call came in around 10:45 a.m. in which the caller stated that he was armed and wanted to harm himself.
It is unknown how or why the deputy-involved shooting took place, but no deputies were injured, according to authorities.
They also stated that there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the community in the area.
The Sheriff's Department said several roads were closed as a result of the incident including:
2500 Block of Gladiola Drive
Gladiola Drive at Cacti Drive
Vine Drive at Gladiola Drive
Vine Drive at Yucca Drive
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates and tune into News 8 at 5 p.m for the latest.
SWAT officers responded to a call from Campo on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
A driver ignored orders from a traffic officer at a road closure near the Rock 'N Roll Marathon Sunday, drove on to the marathon course and then was chased to Oceanside, where he crashed, ran and was arrested.
A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.
A man wearing pajamas tried to rob a Midway District restaurant, but ran off before he could get any cash, according to police.
A 24-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was in custody Friday after authorities said he crashed into two joggers in Vista, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other.
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and half marathon returns to America’s Finest City this weekend. More than 30,000 runners from 50 states and 37 countries are expect to be here during the June 3 and June 4 event.
Rep. Darrell Issa, who represents parts of San Diego and Orange counties, took questions from a sometimes raucous crowd Saturday at a town hall meeting in front of a capacity crowd at San Juan Hills High School.
San Diegans are standing in solidarity with victims and survivors of gun violence in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. News 8's Alicia summers has the story.
Members of Congress headed South of the Border Saturday to meet with military veterans who despite their service to the country - were deported.